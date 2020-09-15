E-Edition
Cricket Wireless Opens New Location
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 8:38 PM
Photo by Amanda Bridgman, Times-Union.
Cricket Wireless, 922 N. Detroit St., Warsaw, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their new location. Store manager Dylan Sims said Cricket Wireless offers a great network for a great price and has all brands of cell phone and the newest models available. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Pictured (L to R) are: Kosciusko Chamber Member Relations Manager Scott Wiley; Chamber ambassadors Dawn Jaggers and Chris Zolman; Cricket Wireless employees Josiah Harness and Zach Beck; Sims; employee Jose Murillo; District Manager Jordan Holzwart; Chamber ambassadors Brittany Lyon and Travis Julian; and Chamber President and CEO Rob Parker.
X
